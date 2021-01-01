The Wokest News Stories of 2020
When editors in 2020 weren't being fired in bunches, they were taking aim at everyone from Beethoven to mermaids to skyscrapers
|Matt Taibbi
The year 2020 will be remembered in the real world for a terrifying pandemic, mass unemployment, a nationwide protest movement, and a historically uninspiring presidential race. The year in media, meanwhile, was marked by grotesque factual scandals, journalist-cheered censorship, and an accelerating newsroom mania for political groupthink that was equal…