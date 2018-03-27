Reporting by Matt Taibbi
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share
Reporting by Matt Taibbi
Regular news and features by award-winning author and investigative reporter.
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter by
Matt Taibbi
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
The American Press Is Destroying Itself
A flurry of newsroom revolts has transformed the American press
Matt Taibbi
613
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
181
The American Press Is Destroying Itself
A flurry of newsroom revolts has transformed the American press
Matt Taibbi
Jun 12
613
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
181
Share
New
Top
Community
What is Reporting by Matt Taibbi?
About
Where did policing go wrong?
Crime has been down for decades, but incarceration is still sky-high and brutality cases keep tearing the country apart. Does policing in America need …
Matt Taibbi
Jun 2
336
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
85
Where did policing go wrong?
Crime has been down for decades, but incarceration is still sky-high and brutality cases keep tearing the country apart. Does policing in America need …
Matt Taibbi
Jun 2
336
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
85
Share
Planet of the Censoring Humans
The campaign to remove Michael Moore’s new documentary from the Internet – led by Moore’s erstwhile progressive “allies” – is a significant advance in …
Matt Taibbi
May 29
297
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
236
Planet of the Censoring Humans
The campaign to remove Michael Moore’s new documentary from the Internet – led by Moore’s erstwhile progressive “allies” – is a significant advance in …
Matt Taibbi
May 29
297
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
236
Share
Democrats Have Abandoned Civil Liberties
The Blue Party’s Trump-era Embrace of Authoritarianism Isn’t Just Wrong, it’s a Fatal Political Mistake
Matt Taibbi
May 15
591
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1,414
Democrats Have Abandoned Civil Liberties
The Blue Party’s Trump-era Embrace of Authoritarianism Isn’t Just Wrong, it’s a Fatal Political Mistake
Matt Taibbi
May 15
591
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1,414
Share
The Bailout Miscalculation That Could Crash the Economy
A plan to help homeowners avoid foreclosure was good, in principle. In practice, it’s pushed the mortgage business toward yet another potential nightma…
Matt Taibbi
May 8
168
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
67
The Bailout Miscalculation That Could Crash the Economy
A plan to help homeowners avoid foreclosure was good, in principle. In practice, it’s pushed the mortgage business toward yet another potential nightma…
Matt Taibbi
May 8
168
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
67
Share
The Inevitable Coronavirus Censorship Crisis is Here
As the Covid-19 crisis progresses, censorship programs advance, amid calls for China-style control of the Internet
Matt Taibbi
Apr 30
522
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
783
The Inevitable Coronavirus Censorship Crisis is Here
As the Covid-19 crisis progresses, censorship programs advance, amid calls for China-style control of the Internet
Matt Taibbi
Apr 30
522
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
783
Share
Why Did Democrats Nominate Donna Shalala to the Bailout Oversight Panel?
With the Congressional Oversight Committee, Democrats had a rare opportunity to reverse public perception about the party’s closeness to Wall Street. I…
Matt Taibbi
Apr 20
143
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
36
Why Did Democrats Nominate Donna Shalala to the Bailout Oversight Panel?
With the Congressional Oversight Committee, Democrats had a rare opportunity to reverse public perception about the party’s closeness to Wall Street. I…
Matt Taibbi
Apr 20
143
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
36
Share
The Trickle-Up Bailout
It’s early days, but the Federal Reserve “bazooka” has mostly impacted the 1%
Matt Taibbi
Apr 17
176
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
43
The Trickle-Up Bailout
It’s early days, but the Federal Reserve “bazooka” has mostly impacted the 1%
Matt Taibbi
Apr 17
176
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
43
Share
See all
Reporting by Matt Taibbi
Subscribe
What is Reporting by Matt Taibbi?
Archive
My Account
© 2020 Matt Taibbi. See
privacy
and
terms
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts