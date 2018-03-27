Reporting by Matt Taibbi
A flurry of newsroom revolts has transformed the American press
Crime has been down for decades, but incarceration is still sky-high and brutality cases keep tearing the country apart. Does policing in America need …
Jun 2 85
The campaign to remove Michael Moore’s new documentary from the Internet – led by Moore’s erstwhile progressive “allies” – is a significant advance in …
May 29 236
The Blue Party’s Trump-era Embrace of Authoritarianism Isn’t Just Wrong, it’s a Fatal Political Mistake
May 15 1,414
A plan to help homeowners avoid foreclosure was good, in principle. In practice, it’s pushed the mortgage business toward yet another potential nightma…
May 8 67
As the Covid-19 crisis progresses, censorship programs advance, amid calls for China-style control of the Internet
Apr 30 783
With the Congressional Oversight Committee, Democrats had a rare opportunity to reverse public perception about the party’s closeness to Wall Street. I…
Apr 20 36
It’s early days, but the Federal Reserve “bazooka” has mostly impacted the 1%
Apr 17 43
