The Top 10 "Controversial" Books Still On Sale On eBay

This week the estate of writer Theodore Geisel, a.k.a. Dr. Seuss, decided to stop selling six of his sixty books because of what it called “hurtful and wrong” ethnic stereotypes, including a depiction in And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street of a “Chinaman” with slanted eyes. This was followed by a bold decision by one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, eBay, to begin “working to prevent the re-sale of the six books,” as the Wall Street Journal put it.

Some compared eBay’s action to book-burning, but to be fair to the company, it’s not as if they’ve completely eliminated access to controversial works. True, you won’t be able to access the dangerous work of a rhyming children’s artist, but there are still a great many interesting titles available — and at excellent prices, too! A brief list:

The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, $15.70. Learn all about the secret meetings Jews and Freemasons held in Basel in 1897, where they planned to conquer Christian civilization by unleashing the plague of socialism. If you think social problems have innocent explanations — like pandemics, for instance — this book tells you the real truth:

The Doctrine of Fascism, by Benito Mussolini, $11.38. Co-written by Giovanni Gentile, this moving work describes the ideology of collective sacrifice above self, and issues an eloquent warning against the scourge of individualism. “The Fascist conception of life,” the authors write, “stresses the importance of the State and accepts the individual only in so far as his interests coincide with those of the State.”

Anyone Who Tells You Vaccines Are Safe and Effective is Lying, Dr. Vernon Coleman, $6.99. Talking about the book, the esteemed Dr. Coleman noted, “It is often said that vaccination helped eradicate polio. This is, to put it politely, a barefaced lie.” He added, “If we banned mass vaccination programs today the world would get healthier.” Required reading for the pandemic era, and there’s free economy shipping!

Trevor Lynch’s White Nationalist Guide to the Movies, $29.38. Many traditional white nationalists only look at surface images and fail to see the subtleties of characters like Vincent Vega, the “desire-driven man.” As Lynch writes, “Yes, Pulp Fiction contains interracial couples, villainous bumbling whites, and noble, eloquent blacks,” but “Pulp Fiction is only superficially anti-white. On a deeper level, it can aid us in rejecting modernity.”

Klansmen, Guardians of Liberty, Alma White and Branford Clarke, $25.33. This piercing historical work explains that Paul Revere was a member of the Ku Klux Klan and made his famous ride wearing a white hood. From that moment on, the Klan protected America from the Jew, who “produces nothing anywhere on the face of the earth. He does not till the soil. He does not create or manufacture anything for common use.”

Dialectical and Historical Materialism, by Joseph Stalin, $9.52. In pleasing paperback, this book was first published in 1938, at the height of Stalin’s heroic effort to seek out, identify, and defeat counterrevolutionary forces like the Mensheviks and the "Economists,” who, he writes here, “did not recognize the mobilizing, organizing and transforming role of advanced theory.”

Hammer of the Witches: Malleus Malificarum, $13.24. “The method of beginning an examination by torture is as follows,” the authors of this 1486 tome write. “The judge, both in person and through other good men zealous in the faith, tries to persuade the prisoner to confess the truth freely. But, if he will not confess, he bids attendants make the prisoner fast to the strappado or some other implement of torture…” Available for purchase using Visa, American Express, and most other major credit cards.

Marriage and Genetics; Laws of Human Breeding and Applied Eugenics, Charles Alfred Lee Reed, $20.60. Think twice before you reproduce, for you could be transmitting “race poisons.” Before procreating, an extensive verbal examination should be conducted to make sure there is no history of mumps, syphilis, insanity, feeble-mindedness, or persistent ancestral character questions, detection of which requires careful interrogation of both parents and “each of the four grandparents.”

General Idi Amin Dada, A Self Portrait, $5.35. This is a DVD of a documentary, perhaps otherwise unremarkable amid the many film and literary tributes to bloodthirsty despots on sale on eBay. Except for one thing: “Features an accordion soundtrack performed by the dictator himself.”