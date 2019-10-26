The New York Times sinks below Fox
Its story about the opening of a criminal probe into the origins of Russiagate marks a new low in “mainstream” coverage
|Matt Taibbi
|Oct 26, 2019
| 83
|33
Late on Thursday, October 24th, the New York Times ran a big story about Attorney General Bill Barr and former Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham opening a criminal probe into the origins of Russiagate.
The story is a new low in the ongoing three-year fiasco of Russiagate coverage. The Times has gone from trumpeting the gravity of every Trump-Russia …