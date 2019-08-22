The New York Times is no longer the paper of record

Editor Dean Baquet admits his newspaper has become a political organ

Matt TaibbiAug 22, 2019 28

Americans have always loved to hate the New York Times, but the rancor always came tinged with admiration.

The paper’s stubborn resistance to change, stodginess, and our-farts-don’t-smell superiority were elements of its charm. The “Gray Lady” is where history’s worst mass-murderer would remain “Mr. Hitler,” where the robber-baron look is always welcome…

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →