The New York Times is no longer the paper of record
Editor Dean Baquet admits his newspaper has become a political organ
|Matt Taibbi
|Aug 22, 2019
| 66
|28
Americans have always loved to hate the New York Times, but the rancor always came tinged with admiration.
The paper’s stubborn resistance to change, stodginess, and our-farts-don’t-smell superiority were elements of its charm. The “Gray Lady” is where history’s worst mass-murderer would remain “Mr. Hitler,” where the robber-baron look is always welcome…