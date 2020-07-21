The Bureaucratic Backdrop of Recent Speech Controversies
When universities “professionalized” education, they added a lot more staff, creating new bureaucracies that have now spread into the rest of institutional America
|Matt Taibbi
|Jul 21
| 771
|722
Yesterday I published an article detailing a series of bizarre incidents, from an exhibit at the Smithsonian to an outlandish group letter at Princeton to an invitation by consultants at the Intercept to conduct segregated meetings.
I didn’t have space to include a key section about where this might be coming from. These incidents and many others all ha…