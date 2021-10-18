TK News by Matt Taibbi

Seeking: FOIA Writer

Comment 34

In preparation for a new segment I’m working on for the site, I’m looking for someone with experience submitting FOIA requests, preferably at both the state and federal level.

Ideally the person would both be able to generate requests on his or her own initiative (i.e. would be able to come up with ideas for requests) and would also be amenable to sending out requests and managing correspondence in coordination with me or another reporter.

This would be a regular thing and we would compensate the right person accordingly. We’d like to see some examples of past work in this area. Please reply to taibbi@substack.com or reply in comments.

Thank you!

Share

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Matt Taibbi. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
TK News by Matt Taibbi is on Substack – the place for independent writing