Our Man in Cambridge
Whistleblower Steven Schrage reveals what America should have known all along – Russiagate was both crime and farce
|Matt Taibbi
|Aug 9
“Was Halper really three hundred pounds?” I asked, looking up from a sheaf of papers.
“Hell,” said Steven Schrage, eyes widening. “That’s probably an understatement.”
I first met Steven Schrage weeks ago, in a dingy motel hours from either of our homes. Like a lot of whistleblowers, he was cautious, frustrated, and seemingly exhausted and full of energy a…