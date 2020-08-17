Note to readers
Schedule change for this evening
|Matt Taibbi
|Aug 17
| 449
|56
I tried to start the DNC drinking game at MSNBC's scheduled start time of 7 and was nearly blasted after twelve minutes. New start time: 9 p.m.
| 449
|56
|Matt Taibbi
|Aug 17
| 449
|56
I tried to start the DNC drinking game at MSNBC's scheduled start time of 7 and was nearly blasted after twelve minutes. New start time: 9 p.m.
| 449
|56
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.