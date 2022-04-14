TK To Go

Listen to This Article: The Great Billionaire Space Caper

Narrated Version

Let's fly the first black woman to the moon, but send the checks to Jeff Bezos! On the congressional hustle that perfectly captures 2022 America.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Text Published 04/12/2022:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
The Great Billionaire Space Caper
In a story that shows how hard it is to deter a billionaire ravenous for public money, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and The Washington Post fame appears to have prevailed upon buddies in the Senate to keep alive a childhood dream of not only going to the moon, but getting the public to pay for it. A Bezos company officially lost this moon contract three times in less than a year, but the fourth time’s a charm: thanks to congress, his Jason Voorhees-like determination may be rewarded with a contract worth $6 billion or more…
2 days ago · Matt Taibbi

