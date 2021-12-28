TK To Go

Listen to This Article: The Democrats' Education Lunacies Will Bring Back Trump

Terry McAuliffe lost the Virginia governor's race by saying, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach." If that was no gaffe, Democrats have a lot more significant losing ahead

Original text version published 12/28/21:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
The Democrats' Education Lunacies Will Bring Back Trump
On Meet the Press Daily last week, Chuck Todd featured a small item about the 23 Democrats not planning on running for re-reelection to congress next year. Todd guessed such a high number expressed a lack of confidence in next year’s midterms, and his guest, University of Virginia Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato, agreed. “This is just another indicator that Democrats will probably have a bad year in 2022,” said Sabato, adding, “They only have a majority of five. It’s pretty tough to see how they hold on…
10 hours ago · 608 likes · 559 comments · Matt Taibbi
