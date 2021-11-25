Listen to This Article: Thanksgiving is Awesome

In reply to the haters. Happy holiday, everyone.

Read by Jared Moore.

Original text version:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Thanksgiving is Awesome
Thanksgiving Day is here, and as is the fashion, it’s taking a beating. “What is Thanksgiving to Indigenous People? ‘A Day of Mourning,’” writes the onetime daily Bible of American mass culture, USA Today. The Washington Post fused a clickhole headline format with white guilt to create, …
6 hours ago · 539 likes · 369 comments · Matt Taibbi
A guest post by