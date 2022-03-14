TK To Go

Listen to This Article: Orwell Was Right

Narrated by Jared Moore

From free speech to "spheres of influence" to our passion for endless war, we've become the doublethinkers 1984 predicted.

Original text version published 3/13/2022:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Orwell Was Right
This weekend I re-read 1984, a book I tend to reach for when I get Defcon-1 depressed about the state of the world. Deep in the novel, Winston ponders the intricacies of doublethink: To know and not to know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which canceled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them… To forget whatever it was necessary to forget, then to draw it back into memory again at the moment when it was needed, and then promptly to forget it again… that was the ultimate subtlety…
a day ago · 1,138 likes · 787 comments · Matt Taibbi

