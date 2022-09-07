Sep 7 • 11M
Listen to This Article: Biden Brings the War on Terror Home
President Biden in his primetime speech Thursday sure sounded like a man preparing to criminalize Trumpism. Is the White House expanding the great policy error of our time?
