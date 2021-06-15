Has the Media's Russiagate Reckoning Finally Begun?
Review of "Spooked," by Barry Meier, the devastating new book about Fusion-GPS, the Steele Dossier, and the private spying business
|Matt Taibbi
|Jun 15
Glenn Simpson, the former Wall Street Journal reporter turned high-priced “oppo” merchant, didn’t like to think of himself as a private investigator. He preferred to describe what he and his firm, Fusion-GPS, did as “journalism for rent,” an activity a class above spying, because a journalist can’t just say what he or she thinks.
“You …