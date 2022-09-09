Sep 9 • 30M
Episode 4: "America This Week," With Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi
Walter and Matt Discuss the Great Special Master Wig-Out, Howard Stern Unironically Blasting "Nincompoop" Culture, Lawrence O'Donnell as TV G-Man, and the Coming Railway Strike Deadline
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
22 comments
