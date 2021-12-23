Callin Show Tonight: 5:00 pm EST
Discussion about "Loudoun County: A Culture War in Four Acts." Link below
As mentioned yesterday, I’m hosting a Callin show tonight about the series, “Loudoun County: A Culture War in Four Acts.” Should be an interesting, and perhaps contentious discussion about a story that reads like a comedy, but was unfortunately quite serious. Click here at 5 pm EST tonight.
