TK News by Matt Taibbi

Callin Discussion Today @ 4 p.m. EST, "Democrats and Education"

Comment8

Just to wrap up both the Loudoun story and this week’s column, “The Democrats’ Education Lunacies Will Bring Back Trump,” I’ll be holding a Callin at 4:00 p.m. today. I know lots of people are pissed about the Apple/Android issue and all I can say is, I’m anxiously inquiring about the ETA on that. But if you can make it, please click here:

ShareShare

Create your profile

Only paid subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Matt Taibbi. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
TK News by Matt Taibbi is on Substack – the place for independent writing