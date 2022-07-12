Callin Discussion, July 13, 2 p.m. EST: Crypto Blues and 2008 Memories
With Monkey Business Blog and TK Contributor Eric Salzman, discussing stablecoins, solvency, and bad memories of 2008
Over the weekend, I published a pair of pieces about the crypto markets: “Return of the Great American Bubble Machine,” and “The Financial Bubble Era Comes Full Circle.” One story was a general overview of contradictions plaguing the crypto market, the other a dive into some troubling questions about Circle Internet Financial, makers of the stablecoin USDC.
Going to be hopping on Callin tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. EST to talk about both stories, and more, with old friend, Monkey Business co-host and TK contributor Eric Salzman, who’s a longtime finance vet. Although we’re both relative neophytes to the crypto world, Eric was the first person who was able to explain the black comedy of 2008 to me, and we’re both catching a strong déjà vu vibe with this market. Clink on the link above to join us tomorrow!
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Crypto is a pyramid scam.
NYT is catching up.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/11/opinion/cryptocurrency-federal-reserve.html