Activism, Uncensored: Diverging Perspectives on January 6th Anniversary

News2Share captured a series of actions in Washington on the anniversary of January 6th. Ford Fischer walks us through the dueling views of what happened a year ago, interviewing Ashli Babbitt’s mother, Micki Withoeft, while also compiling footage of lawmakers like Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and the increasingly visible Jamie Raskin (D-MD), along with Republicans like Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Twitter-banned Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

As usual, Ford and his crew captured a ton of interesting stuff, including theories from friends of Withoeft that a handful of agents provocateurs stirred things up just enough, so that “The government attacked the people that day.” Note that Fischer was careful to follow YouTube rules requiring a “countervailing view” of certain opinions, having had material taken down for less in the past.