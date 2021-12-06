Activism Uncensored: Abortion Protests in Washington
As the Supreme Court deliberates, street demonstrations escalate
|70
|268
TK partners News2Share and Ford Fischer let the cameras roll outside the Supreme Court in Washington, which convened to hear oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a potentially major challenge to Roe v. Wade.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.