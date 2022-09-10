“Fuck you!”

“Shut the fuck up!”

“Whore! Whore! Whore!”

American political discourse continues to soar to new heights of eloquence, as captured by Ford Fischer and the News2Share crew. The above video captures three separate protests from a California weekend. One is an LGBTQ+ demonstration, another an anti-abortion demonstration, and a third devolves into a clash between rightist and Antifa demonstrators. You will see people throwing punches while backing up and saying, “Whassup?”, a lot of finger-pointing and swearing, and a few curiously selective arrests.

Remember, we’re not emotionally involved. The shooters capture this stuff, and we just publish it. Thanks to Ford and his crew. Comments welcome.