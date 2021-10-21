Activism Uncensored: 400 Arrested as Environmentalists Target Biden

In the latest installment of Activism, Uncensored, partner videographer Ford Fischer and the News2Share crew document five days of “People Versus Fossil Fuels” protests outside the White House. Over 400 were arrested over the course of the five days, during which environmentalists expressed disappointment over what the Washington Post described euphemistically as having “not delivered on climate-related campaign promises.”

Ford also documents how a credentialed journalist Karla Cote was arrested and ticketed for standing in the same area as a dozen other media members. More on this, and the discrepancy in coverage between these protests and some others, TK.