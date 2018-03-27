Earlier I had a stack of books on pre-order that I planned to read and review for the site, and with the review of Nice Racism, I’ve come to the end of that stack. I’ve been dreading the idea of reading an electoral post-mortem like Edward-Isaac Dovere’s “Battle for the Soul” — although it might be interesting to see if I could write a whole review based on a cover, since the one for that book is hilarious on its own — but would defer to readers if they think it’s worth a look back in that direction. Other recent new political books include “After the Fall” by former Obama aide Ben Rhodes (feels loathsome, but you never know) and Michael Wolff’s latest insta-book “Landslide.” Nothing jumps out at me as being terribly intriguing, so I appeal to you — anything you would like to see reviewed?
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
What Book Should I Review Next?
Earlier I had a stack of books on pre-order that I planned to read and review for the site, and with the review of Nice Racism, I’ve come to the end of that stack. I’ve been dreading the idea of reading an electoral post-mortem like Edward-Isaac Dovere’s “Battle for the Soul” — although it might be interesting to see if I could write a whole review based on a cover, since the one for that book is hilarious on its own — but would defer to readers if they think it’s worth a look back in that direction. Other recent new political books include “After the Fall” by former Obama aide Ben Rhodes (feels loathsome, but you never know) and Michael Wolff’s latest insta-book “Landslide.” Nothing jumps out at me as being terribly intriguing, so I appeal to you — anything you would like to see reviewed?
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.