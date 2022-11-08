Share this postWe The People Need to Vote!taibbi.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailTK CartoonsWe The People Need to Vote!Daniel MedinaWrites TK Editorial Cartoons by Daniel Medina · Subscribe8 hr ago6Share this postWe The People Need to Vote!taibbi.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailFor more from Daniel Medina, visit tkcartoons.substack.comLike this postShare this postWe The People Need to Vote!taibbi.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailA guest post byDaniel MedinaMy cartoons stand up firmly against racism, xenophobia, hate bigotry, and ignorance. Regardless of the political party one belongs to, if you try to take advantage of the people, you will not be safe from my pen.Subscribe to Daniel
