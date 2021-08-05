Vaccine Success, Media Misery: Is Good News Taboo in the Trump Age?
Even in a moment of national triumph, Americans are a fellowship of the miserable, stuck in a bitter blame war. Why the "pandemic of the unvaccinated" proves it's time to end the jihad
Last week’s headline above a New York Times column by Ezra Klein read:
What if the Unvaccinated Can’t Be Persuaded?
The lede:
I hate that I believe the sentence I’m about to write. It undermines much of what I spend my life trying to do. But there is nothing more overrated in politics — and perhaps in life — than the power of persuasion.
It is nearly imposs…