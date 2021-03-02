TK Finance Dictionary: "The K-Shaped Recovery"
After a crash, the mother of all finance euphemisms
Continuing a new feature at TK, done in conjunction with old friend Eric Salzman of the Monkey Business podcast — a user’s guide, for the often intentionally obtuse jargon of high finance. See the first entry, “SPAC,” here.
K-SHAPED RECOVERY: When the rich get richer, the poor get poorer, and headlines grow foggier. If you have to ask which prong of the K represents you, you were sent the article by mistake.
