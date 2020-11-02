The Worst Choice Ever

Donald Trump is a disaster, but Joe Biden's party is democratic in name only. Why this year's election is a vomit milkshake

Matt Taibbi

My colleagues at Rolling Stone recently endorsed Joe Biden for president:

Biden’s lived experience and expansive empathy make him not just a good, but an outstanding candidate… This is a fight between light and darkness…

Joe Biden is a corpse with hair plugs whose idea of “empathy” is to jam fingers in the sternums of people who ask the wrong questions, …

