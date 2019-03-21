The Scarlet Letter Club
The WMD fiasco wasn’t just one mistake about weapons. It was a grand slam of misreports and exaggerations – and most of the people who pushed it are still around
|Matt Taibbi
|Mar 21, 2019
Note to readers: This is the first in a series of essays about modern press disasters, from WMD through #Russiagate. Call it an Appendix to Hate, Inc. I was about to move on to the next book project (which will now begin in April), but with some major news stories on the horizon, I wanted to talk a little about the “failing upward” phenomenon in this bu…