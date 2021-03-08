The Prophet Of The Trump Era
Review of Martin Gurri's "The Revolt of the Public," the book that called both an uprising and a reaction
|Matt Taibbi
|Mar 8
|368
|340
I entered Martin Gurri’s world on August 1, 2015. Though I hadn’t read The Revolt of the Public, at the time a little-known book by the former CIA analyst of open news sources, I hit a disorienting moment of a type he’d described in his opening chapter. There are times, he wrote, “when tomorrow no longer resembles yesterday… the compass cracks, by which…