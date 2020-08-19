The Press Cries Wolf
The post office is at the center of the latest moral panic, but how can readers tell what’s worth a real freakout anymore?
|Matt Taibbi
|Aug 19
| 615
|1,065
Suddenly, the Postal Service is the biggest story in America. Donald Trump’s latest “assault on our democracy” jockeyed for the lead theme on the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention. Multiple speakers used the phrase “defund the post office” to describe efforts by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy – the latest in a long line of Trump …