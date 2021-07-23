The Luke Harding Experiment
Will future reporters refer to unsourced exposes as "Hardings"? On the recent second flight of the Guardian's one-man journalistic Hindenburg
|4 hr ago
Eight days ago, on July 15th, The Guardian published an apparent bombshell by reporting curiosity Luke Harding and two other writers, entitled, “Kremlin papers appear to show Putin’s plot to put Trump in White House.”
The paper claimed to have gotten hold of “leaked Kremlin documents” from January 2016, showing a secret plot by Russia to use “all possib…