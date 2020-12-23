The Legacy of President Donald Trump
He was America's tour guide on its loudest, most exhausting, and longest-ever journey in a circle.
|Matt Taibbi
|Dec 23
Reports say Donald Trump has lost it. Unable to face the reality that he will no longer be president soon, stung by public repudiations from the Supreme Court, Mitch McConnell, Vladimir Putin, Bill Barr, and other erstwhile pals, he is said to be canceling appearances left and right, retreating to a lonely schedule of golf and manic conspiracy theorizin…