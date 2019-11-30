The Color Revolutions Come Home
The impeachment process brings the joys of "democracy promotion" stateside.
|Matt Taibbi
|Nov 30, 2019
The first round of televised impeachment hearings is over. What was the point?
Support for impeachment nationally was unaffected by hearings. In battleground states, public enthusiasm may even have declined. Conviction of Donald Trump in the Senate remains a fantasy, as not one Republican has budged. Despite months of constant coverage denouncing him as …