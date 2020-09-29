The Bombshell Memory Hole
In the beginning of the Trump era, the press made errors and lied about them. Now it just denies they ever were
|Matt Taibbi
|Sep 29
| 412
|531
The New York Times published a massive expose about Donald Trump’s taxes on Sunday, starting the world on yet another trip up the Trump delirium coaster. The stages of the morality play are burned in our brains. Pundits scream bombshell, rush up a ladder of indignation, jump squealing into an abyss of apocalyptic predictions, dust off and do it again.
Ho…