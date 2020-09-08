Stop Calling Them "Bombshells"
The Internet in the Trump era has become a pile of unexploded ordnance, with the Atlantic's "suckers" story being the latest example
|Matt Taibbi
|Sep 8
On September 3, Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic published an article asserting that Donald Trump insulted veterans while on a trip to France in 2018.
Goldberg cited anonymous sources who claimed Trump called off a trip to the Aisne-Marne cemetery outside Paris. “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump reportedly said. The Atla…