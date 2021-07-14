Spying and Smearing is "Un-American," not Tucker Carlson
Authoritarian arrogance is handing a ratings bonanza to the onetime Daily Show target, who laughs: "It was easy to be Lenny Bruce in 1963."
|Matt Taibbi
|22 hr ago
|763
|936
On Monday, June 28th, Fox host Tucker Carlson dropped a bomb mid-show, announcing he’d been approached by a “whistleblower” who told him he was being spied on by the NSA.
“The National Security Agency is monitoring our electronic communications,” he said, “and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”
The reaction was swift, m…