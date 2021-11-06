Rachel Maddow's Shocking New Low

Narrated Version

and
Comment 5Share
  
--:--
--:--

With last night's loony response to the indictment of Igor Danchenko, the MSNBC anchor takes a bold leap off the credibility cliff.

Read by Jared Moore.

Original text version

Find us on Apple Podcasts

Comment 5Share
A guest post by
← Previous