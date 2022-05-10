It’s been quiet on the site for a week or so, as I’ve been working on a research-heavy story, but I was able to take time out to join a podcast for a second time with a great group. “So to Speak,” the show hosted by Nico Perrino of FIRE, or the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, invited professor Amna Khaled of Carleton College, former ACLU president Nadine Strossen, and myself to discuss Elon Musk’s possible acquisition of Twitter. Actually, for the second time, this group met to discuss the reaction of the WYNC show “On the Media” to the controversy, as the public radio staple of late has become a bizarre beacon for anti-speech arguments.

We listen to clips where free speech free speech is made out to be a hellish cross of 8Chan and an infamous “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” episode in which the bar allows customers to slice each other’s fingers off in an “anything goes” publicity stunt. You can also listen in on iTunes, TuneIn, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Libsyn, Soundcloud, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Audible.