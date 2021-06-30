Our Endless Dinner With Robin DiAngelo

Suburban America's self-proclaimed racial oracle returns with a monumentally oblivious sequel to "White Fragility"

Matt TaibbiJun 30Comment 1,456Share
“Is it time to go yet?”

The ideology of individualism is dependent on a denial of the past as relevant to the present… Individualism denies the significance of race.”

— Robin DiAngelo

Individualism is for f*gs.”

Richard Spencer

Nice Racism, the booklike product released this week by the “Vanilla Ice of Antiracism,” Robin DiAngelo, begins with an anecdote…

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →