Our Endless Dinner With Robin DiAngelo
Suburban America's self-proclaimed racial oracle returns with a monumentally oblivious sequel to "White Fragility"
|Matt Taibbi
|Jun 30
|974
|1,456
“The ideology of individualism is dependent on a denial of the past as relevant to the present… Individualism denies the significance of race.”
— Robin DiAngelo
“Individualism is for f*gs.”
Nice Racism, the booklike product released this week by the “Vanilla Ice of Antiracism,” Robin DiAngelo, begins with an anecdote…