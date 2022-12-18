Notes from the Twitter Files: Twitter and the Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF)
In a curious exchange, the government expresses annoyance with Twitter for reporting little "recent" foreign activity
Twitter Files Supplemental: TWITTER AND THE FEDERAL TASK FORCE
1.THREAD: Twitter Files Supplemental
Matt Taibbi @mtaibbi
On Friday, I posted a series of exchanges between Twitter and the FBI. One that required a bit too much explaining was left out. But it’s an important document, because it clearly demonstrates that Twitter will not only take requests from the government, it will even act quickly to align its analyses with its “partners.”
