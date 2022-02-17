TK News by Matt Taibbi

Note to Readers: Updated Post

Comment36

In the wake of new developments on the Ukraine-Russia story, I updated “Another All-Time Media Faceplant” this morning. Since the text is now too bulky for email, I’m not re-sending it to subscribers that way, but I did want those who may have read the piece already to be aware there’s new text at the end. Thanks also to those subscribers who flagged interesting news developments overnight, some of which ended up being part of the piece.

The updated article is listed below. You may have to access it by logging in and clicking through to the post. If there are problems, please let us know in the comments below and we’ll fix the matter. I’m trying to avoid overloading inboxes. Thanks for your patience, as always!

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Another All-Time Media Faceplant
If cluelessness can be art, American journalists unveiled their Sistine Chapel this week, in a remarkable collection of misreports and hack stenography surrounding a predicted invasion of Ukraine. The mess began last Friday, February 11th, when National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan gave an address…
Read more
9 hours ago · 448 likes · 261 comments · Matt Taibbi
ShareShare
© 2022 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack
Substack is the home for great writing