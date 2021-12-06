Dear TK readers,
Shortly after our newsletter this morning, you may have received a confusing email from an account purporting to be me, Matt Taibbi. The content of this email included a picture of a CPAP machine and information on a fake class action lawsuit.
This was a phishing attempt. Please delete this email and do not click any links. I became aware of the spam as replies came rolling in, and we informed Substack, whose security team is currently working to mitigate the issue and prevent any future attempts.
All of us at TK and Substack are sorry for the inconvenience and intrusion. Personally, I think people who do things like this should be packed in a rocket and fired into the sun.
Please accept our apologies.
Note to Readers: Technical Issue
