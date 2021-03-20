Meet the (Unsuccessfully) Censored: Jesse Singal and Katie Herzog

The media business keeps trying to ruin Jesse Singal and Katie Herzog, and they keep prospering. The paradox of moral panic in media

Matt TaibbiMar 20Comment 430Share

On almost a daily basis now, a high-profile figure in the media business is fired or resigns under pressure, often after falling afoul of staff for behavioral or political reasons. The most recent episode involved 27-year-old Alexi McCammond, who this week resigned as editor of Teen Vogue over tweets written as a 19-year-old. Donald McNeil and Andy Mill…

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →