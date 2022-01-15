Listen to This Article: Vaccine Aristocrats Strike Again

Narrated Version

Comment8Share
  
0:00
-11:38

As yokel-bashing reaches impressive new heights, reports of yet another year of record profits and a widening wealth gap go unnoticed.

Read by Jared Moore

Find us on Apple Podcasts ( or wherever you get your podcasts)

Original text version published 1/13/22

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Vaccine Aristocrats Strike Again
Jimmy Kimmel Live, fast becoming Leonid Brezhnev’s never-realized dream of a Soviet Tonight Show, just put out a high-effort gag called “Anti-Vax Barbie.” It’s impressively on-message: The skit begins with jazzy VO: “There’s a new doll in town and the fun is contagious. It’s Anti-Vax Barbie! She’s STRONG. She’s INDEPENDENT. She doesn’t trust SCIENCE…
Read more
2 days ago · 958 likes · 1,198 comments · Matt Taibbi
Comment8ShareShare