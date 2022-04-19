Listen to This Article: Twitter's Chickens Come Home to Roost

TK To Go

The Great Elon Musk panic of 2022 is revealing a big fat boatload of blue-check hypocrites

Text Published 4/14/2022:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Twitter's Chickens Come Home to Roost
Elon Musk has reportedly attempted to purchase Twitter, and I have no idea whether his influence on the company would be positive or not. I do know, however, what other media figures think Musk’s influence on Twitter will be. They think it will be bad — very bad, bad! How none of them see what a self-own this is is beyond me. After spending the last six years practically turgid with joy as other unaccountable billionaires tweaked the speech landscape in their favor, they’re suddenly howling over the mere rumor that a less censorious fat cat might get to sit in one of the big chairs…
