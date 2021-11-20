Listen to This Article: The Rittenhouse Verdict is Only Shocking if You Followed the Last Year of Terrible Reporting

A year of pronouncing the "Kenosha shooter" a murderer could have serious real-world consequences

Original text version published 11/19/21:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
The Rittenhouse Verdict is Only Shocking if You Followed the Last Year of Terrible Reporting
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all six charges today, already causing a great exploding of heads in the pundit-o-sphere. Unrest wouldn’t be surprising. How could it be otherwise? Colleagues in national media spent over a year telling the country the 18-year-old was not just guilty, but a moral monster whose acquittal would be an in-your-face affirmation of systemic white supremacy…
