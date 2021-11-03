Listen to This Article: The Red-Pilling of Loudoun County, Virginia
Notes on a "realigning" election.
It's a Trick! Pick a card. Any card.
Out of approximately 5.3 million cards eligible to be gov officeholders in Va., there were really only two cards in play: the Bue card or Red card. The odds were 50/50. .. like a sunny weather forecast.
Surprise. The Red card won. What are the odds? Nothing but blue skies from now on.
There will be furious recriminations, slicing and dicing of Polling data - micro & macro, late night strategy sessions and, perhaps, some introspection that the Blue card didn't do it's homework and squandered its 50/50 chance. But tomorrow the sun will shine. .. bet your bottom dollar the sun will come out tomorrow.
It's a trap .. . beware anyone who tells you any different.
* "You take the blue pill—the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill—you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes. Remember: all I'm offering is the truth. Nothing more." ~ The Matrix
You pretty much nailed the sentiment here in your first visit. Although it’s across the border in Fairfax County, the changing of the admission standards at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology starting about one year ago lit the embers of this fire. The threat from the state to lower math standards for the stated objective of equity in math learning earlier this spring kept it rolling. I used to refer to this area as ethnically diverse but politically and economically homogeneous. That is no longer the case.
