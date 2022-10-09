Oct 9 • 5M
Listen to This Article: The News is Just Guesswork Now
Narrated Version
Audio versions of articles from TK News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
Comments
A New York Times story pinning an assassination on Ukraine was a blockbuster, but why was it made public? How news in the "Information Warfare" age has become incomprehensible
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to TK News by Matt Taibbi to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.