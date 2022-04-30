TK To Go

Listen to This Article: Savor the Great Musk Panic

On drinking the delicious tears of blue-check hypocrites, who've suddenly discovered the perils of a privatized speech landscape.

Savor the Great Musk Panic
The New York Times earlier this week ran a guest essay by Gawker founding editor Elizabeth Spiers, fulminating about Elon Musk’s effort to purchase Twitter. She wrote: What exactly does [Musk] believe can’t be said on the platform right now? It certainly doesn’t take long to find discredited race science, arguments that women are intellectually inferior, antisemitism… It is easy to assume that the banned speech that Mr. Musk is standing up for is worse even than that. As the comedian…
